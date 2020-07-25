More than 5,000 call-outs for firefighters in a year
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Fire and rescue crews have been called out to just over 5,000 incidents in the past financial year - the lowest figure in four years.
Fewer false alarms, road traffic collisions and other ‘special services’ were behind the decrease in call-outs for Norfolk Fire and Rescue between April 6, 2019 and April 5 this year.
The service was called out to 5,029 incidents, which included 2,249 fires. There were three deaths and 27 injuries caused by the 418 accidental ‘fires in the home’ which were among the call-outs.
Councillor Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “Our service has had a busy year, being involved in a diverse range of incidents and preventative work, strengthening collaborative working arrangements with blue light services and other partners.”
Throughout the year, firefighters were also called out to 184 non-domestic building fires, resulting in four people being inured.
There were 785 deliberate fires - down from 859 the previous year. As well as arson, this includes fires that are intentional but become out of control, for example, bonfires and controlled burning.
The overall figure for fires was significantly down from 2,604 in the 2018-19 year, which saw a spike in wildfires due to prolonged hot weather.
Firefighters attended 650 road traffic collisions, which involved releasing 185 people trapped in vehicles.
The service attended 1728 ‘special service’ incidents which includes flooding, releasing trapped people or animals and calls to assist other agencies.
Other actions Fire and Rescue staff have been involved in throughout the year have included:
-3,929 fire risk checks at the homes of vulnerable people to make them feel safer at home. As well as fitting smoke alarms, this included discussions around other safety risks such as smoking, falls prevention and well-being;
-975 fire safety audits of non-domestic buildings;
-47 post-fire investigations, including enforcements and prosecutions;
-Multi-agency ‘crucial crew’ safety events where more than 6,000 children learned about being safe in the water, fires, roads, electrical and personal safety and first aid.
