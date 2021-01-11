News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police patrol coast as wardens count more than 2000 seal pups

Sarah Burgess

Published: 6:00 AM January 11, 2021   
A grey seal plays with a discarded plastic drum on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, where Friends

A grey seal plays with a discarded plastic drum on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk - Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

More than 2,000 grey seal births have been recorded at Horsey Gap during its annual pupping season as police stepped up patrols to deter sight-seers over the weekend.

A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, where Friends of Horsey Seals, who monitor th

Seal pup at Horsey gap - Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

Seal protection charity Friends of Horsey Seals estimated that "well over 2,000" seal pups have been born this season, which stretches from November to January.

"We suspended counting when the Covid restrictions made it impossible for our counters, so we don't have a complete figure this year," said Jane Bowden, a warden and trustee for the charity.

"This has been a really tough year for us, but we couldn't just abandon the seals."

A grey seal with her pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, where Friends of Horsey Seals, who m

Seal pup and mother at Horsey Gap - Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

Norfolk Police said it had fined a man and woman on Thursday after they drove more than 120 miles from their home in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire to Horsey to see the seal colony.

The man and woman, both aged in their 50s, admitted they had travelled to see the seals and both were issued with a fixed penalty notice.

A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, where Friends of Horsey Seals, who monitor th

Seal pup at Horsey Gap - Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, where Friends of Horsey Seals, who monitor th

Seal pup at Horsey Gap - Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

Grey seals on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, where Friends of Horsey Seals, who monitor the coa

Seal pup and mother at Horsey Gap - Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

A grey seal plays with a discarded plastic drum on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, where Friends

Seal pup at Horsey Gap - Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire


