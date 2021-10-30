Video

More than 200,000 people have visited the iconic Dippy during his visit to Norwich Cathedral.

And during the famous dinosaur’s last week in the city, emergency services workers were treated to a special preview of the Dippy at Night farewell spectacle.

Along with their families, the groups were the very first people to see Dippy at Night at a Blue Light preview event.

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, The Lady Dannatt, joined with the Cathedral’s clergy, city and county dignitaries and emergency services chiefs to welcome and to say a heartfelt thank you to the 600 people attending Blue Light Dippy at Night.

Dippy at Night, at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Norwich Cathedral © 2021 / Bill Smith

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “We are delighted that more than 200,000 people have so far enjoyed visiting Dippy at Norwich Cathedral. It is truly amazing that our prehistoric guest has been so incredibly popular and inspired so many people of all ages.

“This preview was just a small token of our thanks to all of the Blue Light workers who throughout the pandemic have shown – and continue to show – such amazing compassion and dedication to helping others.”

Dippy at Night, at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Norwich Cathedral © 2021 / Bill Smith

Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure closes today (Saturday, October 30) after a 16-week run at Norwich Cathedral. This week saw the Natural History Museum’s Diplodocus cast lit up like never before in the Cathedral’s Nave.

As well as seeing Dippy, visitors were able to explore some extra dinosaurs as the GoGoDiscover dinosaurs that decorated Norwich's streets this summer were gathered in the Cloisters. The Farewell for Now gathering was the last chance to see the sculptures until they return next summer for an even bigger trail organised by children’s charity Break and Wild in Art.

On Sunday, October 31, the Cathedral will be saying goodbye to its prehistoric guest with a farewell service that will take place around Dippy at 3.30pm. Norwich Cathedral Choir, Norwich Cathedral Children’s Choir and Total Ensemble Theatre Company will all be participating in the service and all are welcome to attend.

Dippy on Tour has been brought to Norwich Cathedral and visitors across the UK and the Cathedral was the eighth and final stop.

Dippy at Night, at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Norwich Cathedral © 2021 / Bill Smith

Dippy at Night in Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Norwich Cathedral © 2021 / Bill Smith

Dippy at Night, at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Norwich Cathedral © 2021 / Bill Smith



