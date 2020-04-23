Search

Advanced search

More than 130 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:34 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 23 April 2020

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital is carrying out trials to find alternatives to invasive ventilators used to treat the most critically ill Covid-19 patients Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital is carrying out trials to find alternatives to invasive ventilators used to treat the most critically ill Covid-19 patients Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

More than 130 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have now been discharged from one Norfolk hospital.

The heartwarming footage, released by the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, shows a patient wheeled out of her ward by a porter to the rapturous applause of hospital workers who oversaw her care. Photo: James Paget University HospitalThe heartwarming footage, released by the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, shows a patient wheeled out of her ward by a porter to the rapturous applause of hospital workers who oversaw her care. Photo: James Paget University Hospital

As of yesterday morning, April 22, 137 patients who were admitted to Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital (JPH), and were being treated for coronavirus, have returned home.

Just ten days ago, the hospital revealed that 84 patients who were receiving acute care for the infectious disease were well enough to be discharged.

But that number - thankfully - is growing.

You may also want to watch:

One of those patients was recently captured on video being wheeled out of the JPH wearing protective gear, applauded by estatic nurses who were crying with happiness.

The hospital has also revealed it will be aking part in a ventilator trial which would allow alternative treatments to be used on Covid-19 patients in critical care.

But this positive news does come as the county’s death toll reaches 199 - with eight more deaths recorded yesterday across the JPH, N&N and The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Meanwhile, across the country, NHS England has announced a further 665 deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 16,272.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Former Norfolk RAF base used to temporarily house asylum seekers

Security warning signs up on new fencing at the old Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall which is being used to house people during the Coronavirus outbreak Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff who lost their jobs at three hotels win High Court case for redundancy

Anthony Salter, who was a breakfast chef and lost his job and home. He has since found new employment and a place to live. Pic: submitted

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Norfolk house builder to reopen sites next month

Sites under construction by Taylor Wimpey (pictured) will reopen next month. Picture: supplied

Man’s body was found at derelict building, inquest told

An inquest was opened into the death of Alan Cooper. Picture: Norfolk police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24