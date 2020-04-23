More than 130 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital is carrying out trials to find alternatives to invasive ventilators used to treat the most critically ill Covid-19 patients Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

More than 130 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have now been discharged from one Norfolk hospital.

The heartwarming footage, released by the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, shows a patient wheeled out of her ward by a porter to the rapturous applause of hospital workers who oversaw her care. Photo: James Paget University Hospital The heartwarming footage, released by the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, shows a patient wheeled out of her ward by a porter to the rapturous applause of hospital workers who oversaw her care. Photo: James Paget University Hospital

As of yesterday morning, April 22, 137 patients who were admitted to Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital (JPH), and were being treated for coronavirus, have returned home.

Just ten days ago, the hospital revealed that 84 patients who were receiving acute care for the infectious disease were well enough to be discharged.

But that number - thankfully - is growing.

One of those patients was recently captured on video being wheeled out of the JPH wearing protective gear, applauded by estatic nurses who were crying with happiness.

The hospital has also revealed it will be aking part in a ventilator trial which would allow alternative treatments to be used on Covid-19 patients in critical care.

But this positive news does come as the county’s death toll reaches 199 - with eight more deaths recorded yesterday across the JPH, N&N and The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Meanwhile, across the country, NHS England has announced a further 665 deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 16,272.