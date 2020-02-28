Search

Poorly Pumpkin's plight sees more than £1,000 raised in 90 minutes to help him get back on his paws

PUBLISHED: 22:46 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:46 28 February 2020

Pumpkin the cat has been taken ill prompting fans and well-wishers to donate more than £1,000 in less than two hours. Picture: Jo Harding

Pumpkin the cat has been taken ill prompting fans and well-wishers to donate more than £1,000 in less than two hours. Picture: Jo Harding

Fans of a cheeky roving ginger cat have rallied to raise more than a £1,000 in 90 minutes after he was rushed to the vets.

A Facebook group dedicated to Pumpkin the cat now has more than 2000 members. Picture: Lee HardingA Facebook group dedicated to Pumpkin the cat now has more than 2000 members. Picture: Lee Harding

Pumpkin, a seven-year-old ginger feline, first hit the headlines after regularly taking up residence in the Tesco Express on Acres Way in Thorpe Marriott where he could be seen lounging on the tills and perusing the aisles - earning him a ban from the store.

He was taken ill on Friday morning and was rushed to the vets by his owners Jo and Lee Harding.

Mrs Harding said there has not been a full diagnosis but said vets suspect something in his pancreas.

Pumpkin is currently on pain relief after undergoing blood tests, x-rays and scans.

The bill has already reached £1,000 and is set to climb further.

Mrs Harding wrote: "It breaks my heart to ask but we would be overwhelmed if pumpkins friends could help to make him better even if just a small contribution to his vet bill."

The cat has captured the hearts of many with his exploits who captured the hearts of the nation has returned to his old haunt - despite a ban.

His owners Jo and Lee Harding say they are overwhelmed at the response since they put the page up at around 9.15pm on Friday which has raised £1,113.

Mrs Harding said: "We do not see him a lot as he is in and out all the time. He was starting to

"I think it must be [his character] I felt a little bit bad asking, you feel a very irresponsible pet owner not having insurance.

"With us, he is different but he goes out and is all 'look at me, butter wouldn't melt' he is loving and affectionate

I cannot keep up with it. Lee and I have both been really overwhelmed, the love and care he is getting. In the first 15 minutes there was about £300. I did sit here and cry, it's been an emotional day not knowing what is going on with Pumpkin. The generosity of people is overwhelming."

Pumpkin's popularity has spurned a 2,000 strong member Facebook group which documents the cat's whereabouts.

On the page, well-wishers have left messages of support for the family and cat for Thorpe Marriot's 'gorgeous ginger rebel'.

The couple say they will continue to keep well-wishers informed about Pumpkins treatment.

"He's got a fighting chance the vet said," added Mrs Harding.

Visit https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8mXAKOYHzt?fbclid=IwAR1Uny-3KJFdZAAoDdUZVt2Ov7HcZOA3KKhi8qdCk-2W3XrzapFifJEmMPY to donate to the fundraiser.

