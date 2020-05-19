Search

Advanced search

Number of Norfolk care home coronavirus deaths tops 100

PUBLISHED: 14:57 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 19 May 2020

New statistics show an increase in deaths in Norfolk's care homes. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

New statistics show an increase in deaths in Norfolk's care homes. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

More than 100 people have now died in Norfolk’s care homes after contracting coronavirus, new statistics have shown.

Provisional figures collated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) showed there were a further 19 deaths in Norfolk’s care homes between May 9 and May 15.

The most deaths were registered on May 11, when 10 residents at care homes with COVID-19 were recorded as having died.

That took the total number of recorded deaths in care homes of people with coronavirus to 101 since April 10, the first day the CQC was able to distinguish whether a death involved COVID-19.

A further 21 deaths in Suffolk took the total there to 135.

Other figures published today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), showed that, up to May 8, 42 further deaths brought the tragic tally of people in Norfolk who died with coronavirus up to 305.

In West Norfolk, there have been 101 deaths, 58 in Breckland, 39 in Broadand, 33 in North Norfolk, 32 in Great Yarmouth, 31 in South Norfolk and 11 in Norwich.

There have been 389 deaths in Suffolk of people with COVID-19.

A new £800,000 step down centre opens in north Norfolk on Wednesday, to take in patients discharged from hospital to recover from coronavirus.

The idea of Cawston Lodge, in a former care home, is that it will ease pressure on other care homes.

Patients will go there to recover, rather than returning to care homes or their own homes.

Coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales over a seven-day period have fallen by more than a third in the space of a week.

There were 3,930 deaths registered in the week up to May 8 mentioning “novel coronavirus”, the ONS said.

These accounted for 31.1pc of all deaths during those seven days.

The latest weekly figures represent a drop of 2,105 deaths (34.8pc) from the previous week, when there were 6,035 deaths registered.

The ONS said the early May bank holiday had affected the number of registrations of deaths from all causes, with 88 deaths registered on May 8 compared with 2,950 the previous Friday.

MORE: Care home coronavirus risks not tackled quickly enough, says care boss

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

How Norfolk’s death figures compare in the war on coronavirus

NHS staff at the drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teen attacked with iron bar at roadside lay-by

The alleged assault happened at a lay-by in Stalham Road, Hoveton. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

What will easing the lockdown mean for north Norfolk? This picture shows Sheringham from the clifftops above the central beach. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Furious driver brandished knife in A47 road rage incident

The road rage incident took place while the two drivers were waiting to turn onto the A47. Picture: Google

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Woman whose body was found in town park is named

Emma Gallagher's body was found in Southtown Common on May 6 Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24