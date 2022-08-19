More support to be offered to Ukrainian refugees in Norfolk

More support is being offered to Ukrainian refugees in Norfolk with the launch of a dedicated new webpage and Facebook group to provide key information and advice.

The Norfolk Community Foundation scheme will provide advice and support on a range of topics including finding and accessing health, transport and community services, as well as tips on finding Ukrainian food and products and understanding cultural differences.

Working with recently settled Ukrainian refugees to identify the areas of need, all information is being provided in Ukrainian to ensure there are no language barriers to accessing the support.

The launch of the support sites follows the foundation’s efforts to raise and distribute funds to community groups in Norfolk helping Ukrainian refugees settle in the county.

Over £60,000 has been awarded so far to support a range of activities, from assisting with practical arrangements such as translation, mental health support and advice around housing and employment to assistance with building local networks and communities to help make a safe and fulfilling life here in Norfolk.

Funded activities have included a fun day of events for Ukrainian refugees and their host families at The Nest in Norwich.

Hosted by Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, over 110 visitors took part in an Olympic-style selection of sports, including an egg-and-spoon race, sack race, tennis and rope pulling. Norfolk Polonia CIC have been instrumental in organising and coordinating support for Ukrainian refugees.

When the crisis broke, the organisation quickly sprang into action and received funding to support arriving refugees with not only donated food, clothing and toiletries, but a raft of other services including English lessons, liaising with schools and mental health support.

Claire Cullens, CEO of the foundation, said: “We approached this as we always do by speaking to our charities and community groups on the frontline to understand what the people they’re supporting need.

"Recognising our job is to help them to achieve that, our funding and now webpage and Facebook group were created to help connect Ukrainian communities with the short and long-term support they need to rebuild their lives.”

The webpage offering early advice and information for Ukrainian refugees can be found at https://www.norfolkfoundation.com/help-for-ukrainians/

The Facebook group providing tips and advice on settling in Norfolk can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/tipsforukrainiansinnorfolk