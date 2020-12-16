News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

More Norfolk schools closed or partially closed due to coronavirus

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 7:01 AM December 16, 2020    Updated: 7:33 AM December 16, 2020
Sheringham Woodfields Special School will see 20 new places for children with complex needs when new

Sheringham Woodfields School is among those closed or partially closed due to coronavirus. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

More Norfolk schools have closed or partially closed due to the impact of coronavirus.

The latest schools to be affected, according to Norfolk County Council's list of emergency school closures, include Sheringham Woodfields School and Bunwell Primary School.

The county council's list shows 12 closures or partial closures.

Sheringham Woodfields School, which caters for children with special educational needs, will be closed until the end of term due to staff shortages linked to Covid-19 cases.

Bunwell Primary School is closed due to staffing shortages as a result of Covid-19.

Hellesdon High School in Norwich closed yesterday and will not reopen until the new year.

You may also want to watch:

Avenue Junior School in Norwich has class 3KA closed, while Caister Infant School, Caister Junior School and Cantley Primary School are all completely closed.

Hethersett CE VC Primary School is closed due to operational limitations and high levels of Covid-19 and will not reopen until January 4.

Most Read

  1. 1 Diner reports Gunton Arms claiming 'Covid rules were broken'
  2. 2 Family posted luggage to Norfolk to avoid Covid travel fine, meeting hears
  3. 3 Large police presence during 'ongoing operation' at travellers' site
  1. 4 Road closed after serious collision on A140
  2. 5 Warning after 'disturbing' anti-vaccine leaflet drops through letterboxes
  3. 6 Coronavirus figures suggest Norfolk tier drop hopes will be dashed
  4. 7 Do you know him? CCTV released after parcels snatched from doorstep
  5. 8 Car showroom in town for over 20 years closed with uncertainty over future
  6. 9 When are the Royal Mail's last Christmas post dates?
  7. 10 City pub to close for 48 hours after positive Covid test

Martham Academy And Nursery is closed for Year 3 and Nursery due to a Covid-19 case and staff shortage.

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich has shut reception classes due to a positive Covid-19 case.​​​​​​

And St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Primary School in Norwich is shut due to an outbreak.

Freethorpe Community Primary School is shut to Green Class pupils due to a positive Covid-19 case.


Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus