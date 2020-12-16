More Norfolk schools closed or partially closed due to coronavirus

Published: 7:01 AM December 16, 2020 Updated: 7:33 AM December 16, 2020

Sheringham Woodfields School is among those closed or partially closed due to coronavirus. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

More Norfolk schools have closed or partially closed due to the impact of coronavirus.

The latest schools to be affected, according to Norfolk County Council's list of emergency school closures, include Sheringham Woodfields School and Bunwell Primary School.

The county council's list shows 12 closures or partial closures.

Sheringham Woodfields School, which caters for children with special educational needs, will be closed until the end of term due to staff shortages linked to Covid-19 cases.

Bunwell Primary School is closed due to staffing shortages as a result of Covid-19.

Hellesdon High School in Norwich closed yesterday and will not reopen until the new year.

Avenue Junior School in Norwich has class 3KA closed, while Caister Infant School, Caister Junior School and Cantley Primary School are all completely closed.

Hethersett CE VC Primary School is closed due to operational limitations and high levels of Covid-19 and will not reopen until January 4.

Martham Academy And Nursery is closed for Year 3 and Nursery due to a Covid-19 case and staff shortage.

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich has shut reception classes due to a positive Covid-19 case.​​​​​​

And St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Primary School in Norwich is shut due to an outbreak.

Freethorpe Community Primary School is shut to Green Class pupils due to a positive Covid-19 case.



