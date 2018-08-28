Search

School’s memorial stone includes names of extra 15 students and staff

PUBLISHED: 15:47 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:47 12 November 2018

Gresham'’s new memorial stone, made of Cabeca Veade limestone by Teucer Wilson, which took one month to complete and features 115 names. Picture: Gresham's

Archant

A new First World War memorial stone at Gresham’s school in Holt includes the names of 15 students and staff who were originally omitted.

Gresham’'s chapel 100th anniversary service. Picture: Gresham'sGresham’'s chapel 100th anniversary service. Picture: Gresham's

At the end of the war the school’s newly built chapel was furnished with a memorial board to the students and staff who died fighting.

The names of the extra students and staff who died were discovered during a four-year centenary project.

The original memorial board depicted 99 students and one member of staff and the school now knows the names of 112 students and three members of staff. The school raised £8,000 for the memorial stone.

Simon Kinder, Gresham’s head of history, said: “The names were omitted either as a result of having only been discovered more recently, thanks to further research, or as a result of the students and staff members having moved away to other schools and institutions and therefore being included on memorials elsewhere.”

Topic Tags:

