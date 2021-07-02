Published: 9:00 AM July 2, 2021

Norfolk Beach Cleans has been hard at work in its local area - Credit: SUPPLIED

Excitement over which town and village will be crowned Norfolk's most spick and span is growing.

It comes following the announcement of Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up - a call-to-arms campaign launched to get people motivated to spruce up their local area.

As part of the initiative, Norfolk Day’s Best Kept Town and Village Competition was launched to crown Norfolk’s gem.

Field Maple Road in Watton has been kept pick and span by locals - Credit: SUPPLIED

We want to hear what work goes on behind the scenes, whether as part of Norfolk Day or not, so we can identify the county’s best kept.

Many individuals and groups have already been hard at work.

Diane Westwood, a resident of Ingoldisthorpe, near King’s Lynn, has arranged for a group litter pick to take place in the village on Tuesday, July 27, between 11am and 1pm. More information is on the Ingoldisthorpe Facebook page.

And Norfolk Beach Cleans will be in Gorleston on Sunday, July 4, from 11am. It is one of three regular Gorleston beach cleans taking place on the first Sunday of every month in July, August, and September.

A special Norfolk Day beach clean has also been organised on Caister beach on Tuesday, July 27, from 4.30pm. More details of each beach cleans can be found via Facebook.

To enter Norfolk Day’s Best Kept Town and Village Competition, you can fill in the form online on EDP24 website or the form in the newspaper on Friday, July 2.

Entries are already coming in thick and fast so be sure not to miss out.

The winners will receive a plaque to display in their town or village, £200 worth of plants to brighten up their community, and a selection of Norfolk Day goodies.

Entries must be in by 6pm on Sunday, July 18. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, July 27.

- Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's.