Search

Advanced search

High streets to receive millions in funding for life after coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 08:07 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 19 September 2020

Dereham Town's league campaign begins at Aveley Picture: Robert Groom

Dereham Town's league campaign begins at Aveley Picture: Robert Groom

Archant

Millions of pounds will be pumped into five of the region’s historic high streets in a bid to unlock their potential for a post-Covid world.

Great Yarmouth High Street Heritage Action Zone. Image: Edward James, Historic EnglandGreat Yarmouth High Street Heritage Action Zone. Image: Edward James, Historic England

The high streets of North Walsham, Swaffham, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and King’s Lynn will all share in a £95m High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) programme delivered by Historic England.

The locations and the sizes of some of grants involved – including £975,000 for North Walsham and £565,000 for Lowestoft, were announced last year but the details of other grants are new.

These include £980,742 for Great Yarmouth, £800,000 for King’s Lynn and £380,000 for Swaffham.

Kelly Tolhurst, high streets minister, said: “Our high streets are the beating heart of our communities and, now more than ever, have a crucial role to play in helping our towns and cities to recover from the pandemic.

King's Lynn High Street Heritage Action Zone. Image: Kristina McArthur, Borough Council of King's Lynn & West NorfolkKing's Lynn High Street Heritage Action Zone. Image: Kristina McArthur, Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk

“This new funding will help to transform and restore historic buildings, creating new homes, shops and community spaces, and reinvigorating local high streets up and down the country.”

In North Walsham, funds will be spent on building improvement schemes, repairing and restoring the former town council building, The Cedars, improvements to the Market Place and traffic flow around the town centre.

In Great Yarmouth, money will be used to “create a repaired and enhanced built environment, sensitive and appropriate preservation of specific heritage assets on the Market Place and King Street.”

Buildings will be restored, which could be used for housing or commercial purposes.

North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone. Looking towards the market place past the Market Cross. Image: North Norfolk District CouncilNorth Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone. Looking towards the market place past the Market Cross. Image: North Norfolk District Council

The King’s Lynn high street zone will work in partnership with the town’s existing heritage action zone to “celebrate the town’s rich history” and improve the character of its conservation areas, creating well-designed new developments and a more competitive and appealing town centre.

In Lowestoft a high street heritage action zone will be created around London Road, encompassing the harbour, London Road South and the seafront. The new zone will complement north Lowestoft zone that has been running since 2018, and is designed to make the town a vibrant place to live, work and visit.

Swaffham’s action plan is focused around the central Market Place, which has been described as “car dominated” based on the volume of cars that come through the town and the amount of car parking available in the central area.

Swaffham High Street Heritage Action Zone - The Buttercross in Swaffham Image: Breckland District CouncilSwaffham High Street Heritage Action Zone - The Buttercross in Swaffham Image: Breckland District Council

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick ButcherLowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash closes road near Norwich’s Northern Distributor Road

Emergency services were called after the crash on Drayton Lane. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Popular’ man who died following altercation had undiagnosed heart condition

Kenneth Hawker, 68, has been described as a

Almost 200 pupils and five staff members isolating from school following positive coronavirus test

Jonathan Rockey, Principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘A tragic mystery’ - Driver caused fatal crash when he failed to see 18-tonne lorry

Serious crash on A149 near North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Green jobs created at coastal council

East Runton beach. North Norfolk District Council has created two new positions to help it advance its environmental agenda. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE