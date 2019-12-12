Search

Advanced search

Commuters facing more Greater Anglia train cancellations and delays

PUBLISHED: 08:39 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 12 December 2019

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Train passengers are facing cancellations or severe disruption due to ongoing major signalling problems.

Greater Anglia put on its website: "Due to major signalling problems across the rural routes affecting train services between Ipswich and Lowestoft/Felixstowe/Peterborough also between Norwich/Cambridge and Sheringham, train services are being severely disrupted. Passengers are advised to check our website before they travel and allow extra time for their journey. Disruption is expected until further notice."

All Norwich to Cambridge services will be altered to terminate and start at Ely, apart from the 10.40pm Norwich to Cambridge service.

Greater Anglia will be running an altered service between Ipswich and Lowestoft where trains will leave every two hours.

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on First buses between Lowestoft and Beccles including the X2,x21 and x22.

Norwich to Sheringham services will run at a reduced speed causing severe delays, according to Greater Anglia.

You may also want to watch:

It said: "As a result train services from Norwich will terminate and start from Cromer. After 9.45am these services will run every two hours."

A rail replacement bus service will operate between Cromer from 5.55am operated by Completely Coaches and PTS Coaches and Sheringham from 6.30am operated by Sanders Coaches.

The 10.45pm Norwich to Sheringham and 11.47pm Sheringham to Norwich is due to run.

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on Sanders buses 44, 44a, x44 and x40.

The railway firm added: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

The 8.46am Great Yarmouth to Norwich service is cancelled because of a signalling problem.

For updates visit www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information

Most Read

‘It was then I knew he was dangerous’ - Victim of on-the-run stalker speaks out

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

“Sophie was beautiful” Former City star makes Norwich family guests of honour for Canaries game

James Maddison carries Sophie Taylor on Saturday, April 7. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFC

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘That road is a nightmare’ Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

School apologises after ‘outdated’ bullying advice appears on website

Little Plumstead Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Election Day live: Norfolk heads to the polls for generation defining election

Samba and (R) Dobbie outside a polling station at South Wootton Village Hall. Picture: Ian Burt

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists