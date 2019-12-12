Commuters facing more Greater Anglia train cancellations and delays

Train passengers are facing cancellations or severe disruption due to ongoing major signalling problems.

Greater Anglia put on its website: "Due to major signalling problems across the rural routes affecting train services between Ipswich and Lowestoft/Felixstowe/Peterborough also between Norwich/Cambridge and Sheringham, train services are being severely disrupted. Passengers are advised to check our website before they travel and allow extra time for their journey. Disruption is expected until further notice."

All Norwich to Cambridge services will be altered to terminate and start at Ely, apart from the 10.40pm Norwich to Cambridge service.

Greater Anglia will be running an altered service between Ipswich and Lowestoft where trains will leave every two hours.

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on First buses between Lowestoft and Beccles including the X2,x21 and x22.

Norwich to Sheringham services will run at a reduced speed causing severe delays, according to Greater Anglia.

It said: "As a result train services from Norwich will terminate and start from Cromer. After 9.45am these services will run every two hours."

A rail replacement bus service will operate between Cromer from 5.55am operated by Completely Coaches and PTS Coaches and Sheringham from 6.30am operated by Sanders Coaches.

The 10.45pm Norwich to Sheringham and 11.47pm Sheringham to Norwich is due to run.

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on Sanders buses 44, 44a, x44 and x40.

The railway firm added: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

The 8.46am Great Yarmouth to Norwich service is cancelled because of a signalling problem.

For updates visit www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information