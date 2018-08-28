Search

Advanced search

More beach huts being looked at for cliff-top spot

PUBLISHED: 10:23 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:23 20 November 2018

Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council is looking to place more beach huts along the clifftop at Scratby Picture: Liz Coates

Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council is looking to place more beach huts along the clifftop at Scratby Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A parish council is considering adding more beach huts to a scenic cliff-top spot as it looks to new ways to make ends meet.

Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council is looking to place more beach huts along the clifftop at Scratby Picture: Liz CoatesOrmesby with Scratby Parish Council is looking to place more beach huts along the clifftop at Scratby Picture: Liz Coates

Some six cabins sit looking out to sea at Scratby where owners pay just £75 a year to rent the land.

Adrian Peck, chairman of Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council, said they had taken issue with one of the owners over the dilapidated state of their hut, which had prompted them to review the whole offer.

He said there were once 11, but there could be an opportunity to add more and also increase fees in a cold economic climate which was seeing both county and borough councils cutting back.

MORE: Buyers queue from 6.30am to snap up £20,000 beach huts

The huts command impressive views along the coast and benefit from a nearby walkway down to the beach and toilets, although the steps to the beach are nearing the end of their life and hoping for grant funding to replace them.

Some of the huts have their own electricity.

Meanwhile a string of new beach huts planned for Gorleston have been flying off the drawing board with price tags of close to £20,000 each.

People queued in the dark to be among the first to snap up the timber cabins.

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Ladies retailer Bonmarche sees profits nose-dive by 48% as Christmas approaches

Bonmarche. Front of shop on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth town centre. Picture: James Bass

Norwich Waterstones invites shoppers to buy Christmas books for children in care

The Christmas Giving Tree at Norwich Waterstones. Photo: Norwich Waterstones

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast