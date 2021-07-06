Latitude 2021: Comedian Joel Dommett among more names announced

Published: 2:50 PM July 6, 2021

Comedy star Joel Dommett is one of a swathe of new names added to the star-studded lineup for Latitude festival this summer.

Around 40,000 people are set to descend upon Henham Park in Suffolk later this month for what organiser Melvin Benn said would be an "extra special" four-day event.

Headliners Wolf Alice, Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club were announced in May, and dozens more acts were confirmed last month when there was still some doubt over whether or not the festival could go ahead.

Latitude has since been given the green light, and will host a capacity crowd for four days between Thursday, July 22 and Sunday, July 22.

Mr Dommett, known also for his TV presenting work on big shows like I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here and The Masked Singer, is joined by other comics such as BBC New Comedy Award winner Mamoun Elagab and Tik Tok star Ania Magliano.

They augment hilarious stars like Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan, Jo Brand and Reginald D. Hunter on the comedy bill over the course of the festival.

There is also a swathe of new names across several disciplines including music, theatre, visual arts and live podcasts.

As well as the headliners, music fans will be treated to sets from Rudimental, chart-topping rock band Kaiser Chiefs, pop star Mabel and Rick Astley, famed for hit '80s single Never Gonna Give You Up.

• Latitude is set to take place in Henham Park, near Southwold, from July 22-25.