News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Sea Life welcomes new star attractions

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:33 PM January 26, 2022
Sea Life Hunstanton eels

The four eels have been named after athletes, musicians and actors - Credit: Sea Life Hunstanton

The Sea Life centre in Hunstanton has welcomed four new members to its underwater family and given them star-studded names.

The four new zebra moray eels that have arrived in Norfolk were born at the Sea Life centre in Southend.

The eels are most notable for their colouring and their double jaws.

They are also known to tie themselves in a knot to get a good grip on their food. 

One is named Eelvis Presley - the king of rock has become the king of the rockpool.

Also joining the group is Eel Beale after the EastEnders characters and another is called Andy Moray, after tennis star Andy.

The final member of the foursome is Eel Young, named after the famous songwriter. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with murder of 19-year-old daughter
  2. 2 Two men charged with murder after death in Downham Market
  3. 3 Four Norfolk gastropubs named among best in UK
  1. 4 Revealed: No one has paid £10,000 fines issued for breaking Covid rules
  2. 5 Parking charges at city parks has raised £0
  3. 6 Concerns raised over fate of junior school site
  4. 7 Tributes paid to 'lovely' teenager as police continue murder probe
  5. 8 'Heartbreaking' - Vandals force landmark church to close after damage spree
  6. 9 Woman 'shocked' after brick thrown through living-room window
  7. 10 Farm launching wild camping with breakfast hampers and street food nights

General manager at Sea Life Hunstanton, Nigel Croasdale, said: “We are so excited to welcome this new swarm of eels to our waters. Zebra moray eels are fascinating creatures, and we are looking forward to educating our guests on our new inhabitants."


Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

West winch murder investigation, King's Lynn

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Connor Rodwell, a firefighter from Loddon, is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help bring home his dog Buddy

'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The house in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, where a man dies on Sunday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk recycling centre.

Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon