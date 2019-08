Serious crash between two mopeds and car

Norwich Road was closed in Hethersett following a crash between two mopeds and a car. Photo: Google Archant

A road was closed for more than two hours following a crash involving two mopeds and a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to Norwich Road in Hethersett at around 8.40pm on Monday after reports of the collision.

The road was reopened around 11pm.

More follows.