Moped stolen from outside home

A red and white moped has been stolen from outside a home in Lowestoft.

Officers from Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses after the moped, an AJS Modena 125CC, was reported stolen on Monday morning from Bevan Street West.

The moped, registration AU16 NYH, had been left by the victim secure on the street.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 6am and 6.45am on January 13.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who knows the whereabouts of the moped now, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/2594/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.