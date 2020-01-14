Search

Advanced search

Moped stolen from outside home

PUBLISHED: 15:17 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 14 January 2020

Bevan Street West, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Bevan Street West, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Archant

A red and white moped has been stolen from outside a home in Lowestoft.

Officers from Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses after the moped, an AJS Modena 125CC, was reported stolen on Monday morning from Bevan Street West.

You may also want to watch:

The moped, registration AU16 NYH, had been left by the victim secure on the street.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 6am and 6.45am on January 13.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who knows the whereabouts of the moped now, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/2594/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pet owners warned after man was attacked in attempt to steal his dog

Tommy Georgiou was attacked in Watton, at Church Walk, in an attempt to steal his dog Norman, an English Bull Terrier. Photo: Peter Georgiou

Councillors agree to over 200 new homes despite ‘traffic buildup’ concerns

Plans to build 216 homes off Swanton Road in Dereham have been approved. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation was underway in Great Yarmouth this morning (January 14) with multiple shops targeted at the same time Picture: Liz Coates

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Adults only: Pontins Pakefield bans children from resort

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘No interest’ in reopening once popular coastal pub

The Duke pub in Bacton in 2013. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists