Moped rider injured in crash in Norwich city centre

A moped and van have crashed on Theatre Street in Norwich city centre. Photo: Google Archant

A moped rider has been injured following a collision with a van in Norwich city centre.

The crash happened around 12.30pm Tuesday (April 30) on Theatre Street in Norwich.

Emergency services are on scene and the moped rider is being treated for minor injuries.

The road is currently blocked while police work to clear the scene.

