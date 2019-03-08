Moped rider injured in crash in Norwich city centre
PUBLISHED: 13:14 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 30 April 2019
A moped rider has been injured following a collision with a van in Norwich city centre.
The crash happened around 12.30pm Tuesday (April 30) on Theatre Street in Norwich.
Emergency services are on scene and the moped rider is being treated for minor injuries.
The road is currently blocked while police work to clear the scene.
