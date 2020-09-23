Search

Teenager taken to hospital following crash

PUBLISHED: 12:43 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 23 September 2020

Emergency services responded just after 5pm on Tuesday, September 22 following the crash on Normanston Drive at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

A busy road was closed for an hour after a car and a moped were involved in a crash.

Emergency services responded just after 5pm on Tuesday, September 22 following the crash on Normanston Drive at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

With a Ford Tourneo car and Piaggio Zip moped involved, an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after suffering a leg injury.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.12pm by the ambulance service to reports of a collision between a car and a moped in Normanston Drive, Lowestoft.

“The moped rider, an 18-year-old man, suffered a leg injury that is not believed to life threatening or changing.

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and vehicles were moved, and was due to reopen around 6.10pm.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

“Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further assessment and care,” the spokesman said.

