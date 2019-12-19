Search

Worker in tears as animal charity targeted by distraction thieves

PUBLISHED: 11:56 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 19 December 2019

The front of the Hallswood Animal Sanctuary shop in Magdalen Street. Picture: Hallswood Animal Charity

Archant

A young charity worker was left in tears after distraction thieves stole £60 from an animal sanctuary.

Hallswood Animal Sanctuary reported money had been taken from its Magdalen Street shop, in Norwich, on Tuesday.

But there is Christmas spirit in Norfolk as supporters have donated five times the amount stolen from the charity, with £315 received in the first 24 hours alone.

Maria Thornberg, from Hallswood Animal Charity, said the young member of staff was on her own and was approached by the couple to look for something out at the back of the shop.

Within 10 minutes of the couple leaving, the member of staff realised money was missing and contacted Maria to tell her what happened.

The charity shared the post on social media said: "It's not about the money, don't get me wrong, it's a lot of money for us. No it's about the young girl crying thinking it's all her fault when it's not."

She thanked people for their 'fantastic' support following the incident.

A police spokesman confirmed a theft had taken place at around 12.30pm on Tuesday where cash had been stolen from the till.

Enquiries are still ongoing.

