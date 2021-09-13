News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Afghan refugees fund given £36,000 in just two weeks

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 1:18 PM September 13, 2021   
The Rt Rev Graham Barham Usher, the new Bishop of Norwich, gives the sermon during his enthronement

The Rt Rev Graham Barham Usher, the new Bishop of Norwich, gives the sermon during his enthronement service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

People in Norfolk and Waveney have donated almost £36,000 over the past fortnight to support Afghan refugees.

The Bishop's Refugee Fund will use the money to help arriving and expected refugees from Afghanistan, with the Diocese of Norwich administering the fund at the request of Norfolk County Council.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said he had been humbled by the response.

"No one chooses to be a refugee and many Afghans have been forced to leave their homes with little to no personal belongings, let alone the means to find new homes in a foreign country," he said.

Norfolk home for Afghan refugees

One of the homes which has been furnished ahead of the arrival of Afghan refugees. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"The work of all the people involved here in Norfolk, from the diocese and private landlords to the donations of clothing and furniture by individuals, shows the warm welcome we’re all ready to give those fleeing such harrowing circumstances, and I want to thank everyone for the kindness and compassion they’ve shown over recent weeks.”

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

You may also want to watch:

Tim Sweeting, the new Diocesan Secretary of the Diocese of Norwich, said: "I’m so pleased that our staff team is able to provide this secure way of giving via our website and to work with Norfolk County Council to ensure these funds will be used effectively for those who need them most. Many of our church communities are promoting the fund and are assisting in practical ways too.”

The Diocese of Norwich has said it will make a recently-vacated clergy house in the city centre available for an Afghan family to live in for two years.

Most Read

  1. 1 'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages
  2. 2 Stretch of A47 closes until October for repairs
  3. 3 Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home
  1. 4 'Phenomenal' turnout for memorial parkrun to remember popular teacher
  2. 5 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
  3. 6 Roadworks you need to know about in Norfolk this week
  4. 7 The 38 best places to eat in Norfolk according to local foodies
  5. 8 Warning to teenagers performing somersaults from Gorleston cliffs
  6. 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Roma launched £13m move for full back
  7. 10 The best beaches in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor

The Rt Revd Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, said: “My prayer is that this house will soon become a home for a family to settle and thrive in. May they find the welcome that so many 'strangers' down the centuries have found in the wonderful city of Norwich. It’s another way of living out the Gospel of Christ in loving our neighbour.”

He has previously said the fund does not duplicate that provided elsewhere, but instead aims to help new arrivals to the county settle.

You can continue to donate to the Bishop’s Refugee Fund at dofn.org/refugee-fund
 


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has been arrested after her car flipped and crashed into three others on Churchill Road in Norwich.

Norfolk Live

Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Richard Hindry leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Norwich Crown Court

Man who was late to take son to school event jailed for fatal A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Mark Kacary

Deli owners speak out about seven-year hate campaign

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk second-hand car dealer admits having dangerous vehicle for sale

Second-hand car dealer taken to court over vehicle with dangerous faults

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon