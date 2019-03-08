Gusts of wind around 40mph expected for Norfolk

Parts of Norfolk could be hit by strong winds of up to 40mph, forecasters have warned.

Gusts of around 40mph are expected to hit the county on Monday throughout the day, particularly in coastal areas.

Temperatures are also expected to drop to around -1 overnight into Tuesday morning, although the end of the week is expected to be milder than in recent weeks.

A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said: "Sunday will be fairly cloudy with the odd spot of rain across the region, but the south will be fairly dry.

"It will be breezy tomorrow morning, especially around the coast, with gusts of around 40mph for the majority of Monday.

"It will be quite cloudy with bits of rain along the coast, but west Norfolk should be fairly dry."

Across the UK, the Met Office has issued 66 flood warnings, with flooding expected, while a further 96 flood alerts have also been issued to advise flooding is possible, including at the Welney causeway and at Hundred Foot Washes near the Cambridgeshire and Norfolk border.