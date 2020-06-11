Care home marks 100th birthday of much-loved Molly

Staff at Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home, in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft marked the centenary of Doris Watts - known as Molly - on Wednesday, June 10. The Kingsley Healthcare home presented Mrs Watts with a celebratory cake and 100th birthday mug to celebrate a life spent in the town. Pictures: Kingsley Healthcare Archant

A great-great-grandmother, who has spent her life in a coastal town, has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Staff at Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home, in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft marked the centenary of Doris Watts as the special occasion was celebrated this week.

The Kingsley Healthcare home presented Mrs Watts with flowers, a celebratory cake and a special 100th birthday mug on Wednesday, June 10 to celebrate a life spent in the town.

Molly and Eric Watts were still very much in love after 70 years of marriage. Picture: The Watts family Molly and Eric Watts were still very much in love after 70 years of marriage. Picture: The Watts family

For Mrs Watts – always known to everyone as Molly – grew up in the historic Lowestoft Beach Village, having being born at Maltsters Score.

She met her husband-to-be Eric, who came from Bedfordshire and was in the Army, on a visit to the town.

Maltsters Score in Lowestoft, where Mrs Watts grew up. Picture: The Watts family Maltsters Score in Lowestoft, where Mrs Watts grew up. Picture: The Watts family

The couple settled in Lowestoft, living in Minden Road and raised two sons, Robert and John.

Mrs Watts first worked in the steam laundry at Lowestoft Beach Village, where she had started working as a small girl.

Back then - a young Mrs Watts, with her son Robert. Picture: The Watts family Back then - a young Mrs Watts, with her son Robert. Picture: The Watts family

She would come home from school and head down to the laundry for a few hours to earn money, before she moved to the laundry in Pakefield.

She later became a charge hand at Mortons food factory in the town.

Mrs Watts photo frame shows Eric and Molly on their wedding day, their son Robert and Margaret, grandchild Dawn and her first husband along with Molly's great grandchildren. Pictures: The Watts family Mrs Watts photo frame shows Eric and Molly on their wedding day, their son Robert and Margaret, grandchild Dawn and her first husband along with Molly's great grandchildren. Pictures: The Watts family

Eric became an engineer after leaving the Army and often had cars and motorbikes.

Mr Watts would often take Molly for a ride on the back of his bike as they visited different places.

Family walks, strolls around Nicholas Everitt Park, and a couple very much in love – Mr and Mrs Watts had been married for more than 70 years when Mr Watts died.

Having lived at Lilac Lodge for more than four years, Mrs Watts has two grandchildren, Dawn and Patricia, six great grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Zena Stotter, manager of the Kingsley Healthcare home, in Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad, said: “Molly has always loved to sing and dance and she will often sing a song for residents at Lilac Lodge.”

On receiving her cards, flowers, cake and gifts for her 100th birthday this week, Mrs Watts was “thrilled” with the presents that had been sent in by her family and all at Lilac Lodge.

A special birthday tea was also held at the care home to mark the occasion.