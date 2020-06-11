Search

Advanced search

Care home marks 100th birthday of much-loved Molly

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 11 June 2020

Staff at Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home, in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft marked the centenary of Doris Watts - known as Molly - on Wednesday, June 10. The Kingsley Healthcare home presented Mrs Watts with a celebratory cake and 100th birthday mug to celebrate a life spent in the town. Pictures: Kingsley Healthcare

Staff at Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home, in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft marked the centenary of Doris Watts - known as Molly - on Wednesday, June 10. The Kingsley Healthcare home presented Mrs Watts with a celebratory cake and 100th birthday mug to celebrate a life spent in the town. Pictures: Kingsley Healthcare

Archant

A great-great-grandmother, who has spent her life in a coastal town, has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Staff at Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home, in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft marked the centenary of Doris Watts - known as Molly - on Wednesday, June 10. The Kingsley Healthcare home presented Mrs Watts with a celebratory cake and 100th birthday mug to celebrate a life spent in the town. Pictures: Kingsley HealthcareStaff at Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home, in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft marked the centenary of Doris Watts - known as Molly - on Wednesday, June 10. The Kingsley Healthcare home presented Mrs Watts with a celebratory cake and 100th birthday mug to celebrate a life spent in the town. Pictures: Kingsley Healthcare

Staff at Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home, in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft marked the centenary of Doris Watts as the special occasion was celebrated this week.

The Kingsley Healthcare home presented Mrs Watts with flowers, a celebratory cake and a special 100th birthday mug on Wednesday, June 10 to celebrate a life spent in the town.

Molly and Eric Watts were still very much in love after 70 years of marriage. Picture: The Watts familyMolly and Eric Watts were still very much in love after 70 years of marriage. Picture: The Watts family

For Mrs Watts – always known to everyone as Molly – grew up in the historic Lowestoft Beach Village, having being born at Maltsters Score.

She met her husband-to-be Eric, who came from Bedfordshire and was in the Army, on a visit to the town.

Maltsters Score in Lowestoft, where Mrs Watts grew up. Picture: The Watts familyMaltsters Score in Lowestoft, where Mrs Watts grew up. Picture: The Watts family

The couple settled in Lowestoft, living in Minden Road and raised two sons, Robert and John.

Mrs Watts first worked in the steam laundry at Lowestoft Beach Village, where she had started working as a small girl.

Back then - a young Mrs Watts, with her son Robert. Picture: The Watts familyBack then - a young Mrs Watts, with her son Robert. Picture: The Watts family

She would come home from school and head down to the laundry for a few hours to earn money, before she moved to the laundry in Pakefield.

She later became a charge hand at Mortons food factory in the town.

Mrs Watts photo frame shows Eric and Molly on their wedding day, their son Robert and Margaret, grandchild Dawn and her first husband along with Molly's great grandchildren. Pictures: The Watts familyMrs Watts photo frame shows Eric and Molly on their wedding day, their son Robert and Margaret, grandchild Dawn and her first husband along with Molly's great grandchildren. Pictures: The Watts family

Eric became an engineer after leaving the Army and often had cars and motorbikes.

Mr Watts would often take Molly for a ride on the back of his bike as they visited different places.

Family walks, strolls around Nicholas Everitt Park, and a couple very much in love – Mr and Mrs Watts had been married for more than 70 years when Mr Watts died.

Having lived at Lilac Lodge for more than four years, Mrs Watts has two grandchildren, Dawn and Patricia, six great grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Zena Stotter, manager of the Kingsley Healthcare home, in Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad, said: “Molly has always loved to sing and dance and she will often sing a song for residents at Lilac Lodge.”

On receiving her cards, flowers, cake and gifts for her 100th birthday this week, Mrs Watts was “thrilled” with the presents that had been sent in by her family and all at Lilac Lodge.

A special birthday tea was also held at the care home to mark the occasion.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

How new meters could help save precious water

Thousands of homes will be offered new water meters, which allow consumers to monitor their bills daily Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Here’s what market towns are doing to keep shoppers safe

Shaun Vincent, Leader of Broadland District Council. Picture: Simon Finlay

One-way pavements and narrow roadways - how high streets will look

Church Street in Cromer. Many high street shops across Norfolk will reopen on June 15. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24