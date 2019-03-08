Love Island star to make guest appearance at Norfolk nightclub

Molly-Mae from ITV television show Love Island will be hosting a meet and greet at Ocean Room in Gorleston in September. Picture: Joel Anderson/ITV Studios Joel Anderson/ITV Studios

Star of the television show Love Island, Molly-Mae, is set to swap the luxury Spanish villa for the pristine beaches of Gorleston after it was announced she would be making a special guest appearance at Ocean Room.

Molly-Mae, 19, a social media influencer from Manchester, will be hosting a meet and greet at the venue's Club Fiesta event on Saturday, September 14.

On the ITV2 show which involves a group of twentysomethings trying to find love in a villa in Majorca, the 19-year-old is coupled up with professional boxer Tommy Fury.

The pair are favourite to win the programme's £50,000 cash prize by being crowned Love Island 2019 winners.

Ocean Room announced her appearance in a Facebook post on Monday night.

Managing director of the club, Kelly Evans, said she was delighted with the news.

"We've been trying to get a Love Island star here for quite a while so I'm delighted with the announcement," she said.

"Molly-Mae seems to be the villa sweetheart which makes it that bit more special."

Mrs Evans expects the venue which has a capacity of 1,100 people to be sold out for the event.

She said: "The reaction we have had from everybody has been brilliant.

"It's been even better than I thought."

To buy tickets call Ocean Rooms on 01493 667 890 or message them on Facebook.