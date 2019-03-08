Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Love Island star to make guest appearance at Norfolk nightclub

PUBLISHED: 14:24 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 09 July 2019

Molly-Mae from ITV television show Love Island will be hosting a meet and greet at Ocean Room in Gorleston in September. Picture: Joel Anderson/ITV Studios

Molly-Mae from ITV television show Love Island will be hosting a meet and greet at Ocean Room in Gorleston in September. Picture: Joel Anderson/ITV Studios

Joel Anderson/ITV Studios

Star of the television show Love Island, Molly-Mae, is set to swap the luxury Spanish villa for the pristine beaches of Gorleston after it was announced she would be making a special guest appearance at Ocean Room.

Molly-Mae, 19, a social media influencer from Manchester, will be hosting a meet and greet at the venue's Club Fiesta event on Saturday, September 14.

On the ITV2 show which involves a group of twentysomethings trying to find love in a villa in Majorca, the 19-year-old is coupled up with professional boxer Tommy Fury.

The pair are favourite to win the programme's £50,000 cash prize by being crowned Love Island 2019 winners.

Ocean Room announced her appearance in a Facebook post on Monday night.

Managing director of the club, Kelly Evans, said she was delighted with the news.

"We've been trying to get a Love Island star here for quite a while so I'm delighted with the announcement," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"Molly-Mae seems to be the villa sweetheart which makes it that bit more special."

MORE: Norwich firm 'gatecrashes' Love Island at heart-breaking moment

Mrs Evans expects the venue which has a capacity of 1,100 people to be sold out for the event.

She said: "The reaction we have had from everybody has been brilliant.

"It's been even better than I thought."

To buy tickets call Ocean Rooms on 01493 667 890 or message them on Facebook.

Most Read

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tractor driver pulled over for texting behind the wheel

A tractor whcih was stopped by Norfolk Police after the driver was witness using a mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man stabbed in stomach and arm

Icknield Way in Thetford were a man was stabbed twice. Picture: Google

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

First look at ‘fantastic’ new £100,000 play equipment

The new £103,000 play equipment is officially opened in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes

Love Island star to make guest appearance at Norfolk nightclub

Molly-Mae from ITV television show Love Island will be hosting a meet and greet at Ocean Room in Gorleston in September. Picture: Joel Anderson/ITV Studios
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists