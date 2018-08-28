Search

Advanced search

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

PUBLISHED: 10:09 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:49 31 December 2018

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Archant

An 88 year old Wisbech woman is looking forward to joining the Queen’s garden party after she was named in the New Year’s Honours list for playing the church organ every Sunday for 75 years.

Mollie Rollins is given a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year's Honours listMollie Rollins is given a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year's Honours list

Mollie Rollins received a British Empire Medal but says she thinks there are other people who deserve the award more than she does.

Her daughter, teacher Sue Bradshaw, said: “In 2019, Mollie will have played the organ every Sunday for 75 years, often planning her holidays around Sundays so that she is always there for the Sunday service.

“She is looking forward to being presented with her medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire in the spring and a trip to Buckingham Palace to The Queen’s Garden Party in the summer.

Mollie, who has played every week since she was 14, said: “I am thrilled and I would like to thank the person that nominated me for this award although I am sure that there are people who deserve this award more than I do.”

Mollie, who used to be a village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, was born in 1930 at her grandparents’ house on Grangehill Road, Tydd St. Giles Fen.

Her parents, Frank and Jessie Troughton moved to a farm on Cross Drove where Mollie lived until she married George Rollins of Newton.

Mollie has two children, David and Susan and she now has five grandchildren and one great grand daughter.

Mollie attended the Sunday school at Tydd Fen Methodist Chapel from a young age and when she was 14 years old she was made chapel organist, having studied music throughout her school days at Coalville School, Newton.

When her Uncle Robert Louth moved to Wisbech, 21 year old Mollie and her friend, Winifred Carter, carried on running the Sunday School.

This Sunday School ran from 1951 to 1989 and saw hundreds of pupils come through it’s doors, putting on successful and popular anniversary services where pupils performed to packed audiences.

The chapel at Tydd St. Giles Fen closed its doors in 1989 due to lack of support, so Mollie and George moved to the Methodist Chapel in the village of Tydd St. Giles, where she took up playing the organ there.

Mollie has always been thoroughly involved with village life, giving her time to a variety of committees and organisations.

She still serves on the Community Centre Committee and The Brigstock and Wren Charity Committee.

She has been an active member of the Women’s Institute for more than 40 years.

Mollie also served as a parish councillor and on the now disbanded village hall committee and playing field committee.

Mollie still works alongside her husband running a small market garden, growing fruit, vegetables and flowers which has always been an interest throughout her life.

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

Woodchester Park boathouse (c) kennysarmy CC- BY-NC- ND 2.0 / Flickr

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

A snowy winter scene at The Ebrington Arms

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

10 celebrities who live in the Cotswolds

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

8 beautiful woodland walks to try in and around the Cotswolds

Woodchester Park boathouse (c) kennysarmy CC- BY-NC- ND 2.0 / Flickr

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

WATCH: Girl with one in a million condition takes first steps after life-changing surgery

Victoria Komada has taken her first steps after life-changing surgery in America. Picture: Dariusz Komada

Foster carers in demand with 1,200 children needing a home

Norfolk County Council is looking for more foster carers to help support the hundreds of children in care in the county. Picture: Getty Images

Four men released from custody after Hoveton fight - but one remains in hospital

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Actor Simon Callow on why Norwich is close to his heart

Simon Callow Credit: Ivon Bartholomew
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists