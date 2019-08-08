Search

Mods and rockers set for bike meet

08 August, 2019 - 09:16
Mods and rockers are on their way to Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher

Archant

Mods and rockers will be riding into King's Lynn for a classic scooter and motorbike meet.

The event is being held in the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday (10am).

It promises a day of entertainment for scooter and bike enthusiasts and fans of the clothes and music of the era.

West Norfolk council cabinet member Graham Middleton said: "We're hoping this year's event will be even bigger and better than last year, with more going on. So if you've got a scooter or a bike you want to show off, bring it along.

"There's no need to book. Plus, to celebrate the 5th anniversary of this event, the first 100 bikers to join us will get a unique mods and rockers patch. And don't forget there are prizes for the best dressed mod and rocker too - so you can still take part even if you don't have a bike or scooter."

The market place will be lined with vintage and modern two- and three-wheeled vehicles, polished to perfection and ready to dazzle.

Exhibitors and spectators will be invited to judge the bikes, awarding prizes for the best motorbike, scooter, custom bike, custom scooter and best oddity. The overall favourite will wheel away with the prize of people's choice, so every vote counts!

Music on the day is being provided by the Groove Hounds, Skarma and Skake Rattle Roll. DJ Sue Simper will also be playing rhythm and soul throughout the day.

No pre-booking is necessary for exhibitors, and there is no entry fee. During the day there will be a voluntary collection for SERV emergency blood bikes.

