400 vaccines up for grabs with no appointments needed
Published: 1:34 PM June 28, 2021
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
People are being encouraged to come forward for vaccinations at a market town site which has received an additional 400 doses.
Nadeem Sarwar, managing director of Universal Pharmacy in Swaffham, said the 400 Moderna vaccinations must be used by Wednesday.
She said: "My team will be vaccinating all day to ensure these excess doses get used up."
A walk-in vaccination clinic is being run on Tuesday for the vaccines to be claimed.
The vaccines will be available from 21 Turbine Way in Swaffham which is open from 8am to 7pm.
No appointment is required to get the jab with people just needing to turn up at the site.
You may also want to watch:
The appointments are for first doses only.
Most Read
- 1 Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich
- 2 People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze
- 3 Man dies in Wymondham house fire
- 4 Dozens of firefighters tackling huge recycling centre blaze
- 5 A47 closed as emergency services respond to crash
- 6 Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
- 7 Man died after being found by fire crews in shed
- 8 Man exposed himself to people waiting for bus in Kessingland
- 9 ‘Feast for the eyes and belly’ - Why this artisan café is well worth the visit
- 10 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus