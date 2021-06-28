News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

400 vaccines up for grabs with no appointments needed

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:34 PM June 28, 2021   
A large-scale Covid vaccination centre has opened in Harleston

Vaccines are available from Turbine Way in Swaffham without an appointment - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People are being encouraged to come forward for vaccinations at a market town site which has received an additional 400 doses. 

Nadeem Sarwar, managing director of Universal Pharmacy in Swaffham, said the 400  Moderna vaccinations must be used by Wednesday. 

She said: "My team will be vaccinating all day to ensure these excess doses get used up."

A walk-in vaccination clinic is being run on Tuesday for the vaccines to be claimed.

The vaccines will be available from 21 Turbine Way in Swaffham which is open from 8am to 7pm. 

No appointment is required to get the jab with people just needing to turn up at the site. 

You may also want to watch:

The appointments are for first doses only. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich
  2. 2 People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze
  3. 3 Man dies in Wymondham house fire
  1. 4 Dozens of firefighters tackling huge recycling centre blaze
  2. 5 A47 closed as emergency services respond to crash
  3. 6 Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
  4. 7 Man died after being found by fire crews in shed
  5. 8 Man exposed himself to people waiting for bus in Kessingland
  6. 9 ‘Feast for the eyes and belly’ - Why this artisan café is well worth the visit
  7. 10 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
Coronavirus
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tributes have been paid to Kaine Jerram from Worstead.

Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Paul Merton and Suki Webster

TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47, which killed Peter Stebbings and Calvin Beckett 

Lorry driver who killed two people in 'tragic' A47 crash jailed

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A planning application to renovate the clock inside Norwich railway station and install six new digi

Norfolk Live

Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus