400 vaccines up for grabs with no appointments needed

Published: 1:34 PM June 28, 2021

Vaccines are available from Turbine Way in Swaffham without an appointment - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People are being encouraged to come forward for vaccinations at a market town site which has received an additional 400 doses.

Nadeem Sarwar, managing director of Universal Pharmacy in Swaffham, said the 400 Moderna vaccinations must be used by Wednesday.

She said: "My team will be vaccinating all day to ensure these excess doses get used up."

A walk-in vaccination clinic is being run on Tuesday for the vaccines to be claimed.

The vaccines will be available from 21 Turbine Way in Swaffham which is open from 8am to 7pm.

No appointment is required to get the jab with people just needing to turn up at the site.

The appointments are for first doses only.