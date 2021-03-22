Gallery
'Bold modern' beach huts earmarked for popular seafront prom
- Credit: Mick Howes
More than 70 new beach huts could be installed along a popular promenade, provided plans get the go-ahead.
It comes as a scheme to demolish concrete beach chalets in Lowestoft is continuing ahead of a proposed new "two deck construction" of beach huts.
Demolition of the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety concerns, had started in July last year as part of a wider investment programme for the area.
With the parade of concrete beach huts mothballed after health and safety engineers had raised fears over the structural integrity of the 1930s buildings, East Suffolk Council unveiled a project to “ensure the cliff is stabilised" along with a platform for new beach huts.
Last month, a council spokesman said the project is "currently under the construction phase" with an upper terrace of beach huts featuring among "a two deck construction".
You may also want to watch:
Now agents Chaplin Farrant Ltd has lodged plans, having been appointed by East Suffolk Council, for "Replacement beach huts on two levels of Jubilee Parade, totalling 72 beach huts, with associated platform, and access stairs," along with the "provision of six accessible beach huts."
A design and access statement says: "The proposal is to provide 72 beach huts split across two levels, a raised decking promenade and on the existing parade level.
Most Read
- 1 Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?
- 2 Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank
- 3 Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?
- 4 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney
- 5 Man buys Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach log flume for £140 on eBay
- 6 25 years on: The day a town's traffic nightmare came to an end
- 7 1,700 homes plan to include new school, green space and road upgrade
- 8 Can I go to a beach on March 29? MP wants 'minimise travel' clarity
- 9 Hotel 'excited' to reopen with new terrace - but neighbours are unimpressed
- 10 Rapist who targeted women on dating sites dies
"The upper level will provide 35 beach huts for market sale and 37 beach huts along the lower existing parade will be retained for lease by East Suffolk Council.
"The beach huts are of a bold modern form, a single mono pitch roof and will be painted.
"The proposal when viewed from the beach or along the South Parade is designed to be reminiscent of, and echo the neighbouring undulating pitched roofs typical of a shore front frontage.
"It is an arrangement which hopes to reconcile the very modern design within its traditional context."
With the plans currently "awaiting decision," a council spokesman said: "The stabilisation work is ongoing and due for completion by May.
"A planning application has been submitted for 72 beach huts at Jubilee Parade.
"If the application is successful, construction is expected to begin in May, with completion scheduled for August."