'Bold modern' beach huts earmarked for popular seafront prom

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:57 PM March 22, 2021   
The stabilisation work on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft is "ongoing" and due for completion by May.

The stabilisation work on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft is "ongoing" and due for completion by May, according to East Suffolk Council. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

More than 70 new beach huts could be installed along a popular promenade, provided plans get the go-ahead.

It comes as a scheme to demolish concrete beach chalets in Lowestoft is continuing ahead of a proposed new "two deck construction" of beach huts.

The stabilisation work on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft is "ongoing" and due for completion by May.

The stabilisation work on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft is "ongoing" and due for completion by May, according to East Suffolk Council. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Demolition of the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety concerns, had started in July last year as part of a wider investment programme for the area.

The seafront chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft prior to demolition.

The seafront chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft prior to demolition. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

With the parade of concrete beach huts mothballed after health and safety engineers had raised fears over the structural integrity of the 1930s buildings, East Suffolk Council unveiled a project to “ensure the cliff is stabilised" along with a platform for new beach huts.

The stabilisation work on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft is "ongoing" and due for completion by May.

The stabilisation work on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft is "ongoing" and due for completion by May, according to East Suffolk Council. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Last month, a council spokesman said the project is "currently under the construction phase" with an upper terrace of beach huts featuring among "a two deck construction".

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. A view of the site from the beach.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. A view of the site from the beach. Picture: Chaplin Farrant Ltd - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

Now agents Chaplin Farrant Ltd has lodged plans, having been appointed by East Suffolk Council, for "Replacement beach huts on two levels of Jubilee Parade, totalling 72 beach huts, with associated platform, and access stairs," along with the "provision of six accessible beach huts."

A design and access statement says: "The proposal is to provide 72 beach huts split across two levels, a raised decking promenade and on the existing parade level.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. A view showing the visual effect of the roof line.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. A view showing the visual effect of the roof line. Picture: Chaplin Farrant Ltd - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

"The upper level will provide 35 beach huts for market sale and 37 beach huts along the lower existing parade will be retained for lease by East Suffolk Council.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. A view of the site from the south east. Picture: Chaplin Farrant Ltd - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

"The beach huts are of a bold modern form, a single mono pitch roof and will be painted.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. Picture: Chaplin Farrant Ltd - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

"The proposal when viewed from the beach or along the South Parade is designed to be reminiscent of, and echo the neighbouring undulating pitched roofs typical of a shore front frontage.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. Picture: Chaplin Farrant Ltd - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

"It is an arrangement which hopes to reconcile the very modern design within its traditional context."

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. Picture: Chaplin Farrant Ltd - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

With the plans currently "awaiting decision," a council spokesman said: "The stabilisation work is ongoing and due for completion by May.

The stabilisation work on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft is "ongoing" and due for completion by May.

The stabilisation work on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft is "ongoing" and due for completion by May, according to East Suffolk Council. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"A planning application has been submitted for 72 beach huts at Jubilee Parade.

The stabilisation work on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft is "ongoing" and due for completion by May.

The stabilisation work on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft is "ongoing" and due for completion by May, according to East Suffolk Council. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"If the application is successful, construction is expected to begin in May, with completion scheduled for August."












Lowestoft News

