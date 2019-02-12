Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Small aboard! Town celebrates model railway exhibition

PUBLISHED: 15:42 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 06 March 2019

Richard Doe, pictured at the Bredgar and Wormshill Railway in Kent in May 2018. Picture: Contributed by Richard Doe

Richard Doe, pictured at the Bredgar and Wormshill Railway in Kent in May 2018. Picture: Contributed by Richard Doe

Archant

Loco-lovers descended on Beccles for the Norfolk and Suffolk Narrow Gauge Modellers exhibition.

John Dean from Hertfordshire showed his O.16.5 layout 'Grange West Tramway'. Picture: Contributed by Richard DoeJohn Dean from Hertfordshire showed his O.16.5 layout 'Grange West Tramway'. Picture: Contributed by Richard Doe

The event saw more than 200 people visit the fifth open day and exhibition at Blyburgate Hall on Saturday, March 2.

For this year’s show, the group added a fourth room spanning across two buildings making it the largest show to date.

Thirteen narrow gauge model railway layouts were displayed, with some model railway enthusiasts travelling across the country to share their creations.

On the day, the group held its annual challenge competition which was judged by the public. The challenge was to build a narrow gauge railway vehicle using a die-cast road vehicle or vehicles.

Tim Williams brought his 009 Welsh slate quarry themed 'Chwarel Tegid' layout from Birmingham. Picture: Contributed by Richard DoeTim Williams brought his 009 Welsh slate quarry themed 'Chwarel Tegid' layout from Birmingham. Picture: Contributed by Richard Doe

Six members of the group entered the challenge, the winner was a Fordson tractor locomotive by Chris Seago, followed by the diesel mobile refreshment van by Graham Watling and third place was narrow gauge tram by Stuart Hughes.

After the Beast from the East swept through the region, organisers were forced to cancel the winter event last year and reschedule to September.

The autumn event saw nearly 300 people pass through Blyburgate Hall for the event - the largest turnout for the event yet.

Richard Doe, from Beccles who is a member of the modeller’s group, said: “It is a very popular hobby - it is also very specialised. We were the first group to have an exhibition in Norfolk and Suffolk.”

Lyn and Jim Owers travelled up from the Isle Of White to display their 009 layout 'Woolthorpe Light Railway'. Picture: Contributed Richard DoeLyn and Jim Owers travelled up from the Isle Of White to display their 009 layout 'Woolthorpe Light Railway'. Picture: Contributed Richard Doe

The 43-year-old said the activity is popular with all ages after the Great Model Railway Challenge aired on Channel 5 last year.

As well as the television series, Mr Doe said the advancements in technology are attracting new model fans.

“In the past, it has been spoken about in a derogatory way but it is becoming more mainstream now,” he said.

There are around 20 members in the group who travel across the country exhibit their model trains.

Mr Doe said he has travelled to Wales, Oxfordshire, Mansfield and Bedfordshire for events.

The enthusiast said biggest turnout he has seen was in Birmingham for the Warley National Model Railway Exhibition - where 10,000 fans came together in awe of the model railways.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

‘Our young players will run through a brick wall for this club’ – Stuart Webber

Norwich City's young stars, from left, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis nd Max Aarons Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Inquest date set for 17-year-old A140 crash victim

Shannon Gittings, 17, died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists