Young boy injured following mobility scooter collision

A young boy was involved in a collision with a mobility scooter in Lowestoft town centre. Picture: Google Images Archant

A young boy was taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a mobility scooter in a town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services responded after the child was knocked over as he walked through London Road North in Lowestoft.

Police inquiries are continuing, as witnesses are sought in connection with the incident, which happened just after 4pm on Wednesday, July 15 close to the Peacocks Lowestoft store in the town centre.

The man driving the mobility scooter is still being sought by police.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a collision involving a child and a mobility scooter on London Road North.

“It was a young boy, under the age of five, who was taken to hospital to be looked over as the injuries did not appear to be too serious.

“We have not identified the person driving the mobility scooter – they are still outstanding.

“He did initially stop and speak to the parents but he had headed off before we arrived at the scene.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust confirmed they had “transported a patient to the James Paget University Hospital” in Gorleston.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting CAD 292 of Wednesday, July 15.