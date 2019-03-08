Search

People hurt after bus leaves road to avoid hitting mobility scooter

PUBLISHED: 14:30 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 01 April 2019

A bus had to take action to avoid hiting a mobility scooter. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Several people were hurt after a bus was forced to swerve off the road to avoid hitting a mobility scooter.

Lynxbus’ service between Hunstanton and King’s Lynn was forced off the road on Lodge Road in Heacham at about 10.25am on Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene, where several passengers had suffered minor injuries that a police spokesman described as bumps and bruises.

Although initial reports led police to believe the scooter had been hit, on arrival they found a crash had been avoided, but the bus had left the road.

Police left the scene at 11.44am.

The 9.50am service suffered severe delays.

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

