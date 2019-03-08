People hurt after bus leaves road to avoid hitting mobility scooter

Several people were hurt after a bus was forced to swerve off the road to avoid hitting a mobility scooter.

Lynxbus’ service between Hunstanton and King’s Lynn was forced off the road on Lodge Road in Heacham at about 10.25am on Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene, where several passengers had suffered minor injuries that a police spokesman described as bumps and bruises.

Although initial reports led police to believe the scooter had been hit, on arrival they found a crash had been avoided, but the bus had left the road.

Police left the scene at 11.44am.

The 9.50am service suffered severe delays.