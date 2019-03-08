Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Post office on wheels to serve 10 rural communities in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:47 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 08 March 2019

Mobile post office to serve 10 key villages in west Norfolk. Photo:Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

Mobile post office to serve 10 key villages in west Norfolk. Photo:Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

Archant

Rural communities across west Norfolk will be visited by a mobile post office.

10 key villages from Bircham to West Newton will be served by the post office on wheels, on a weekly basis beginning on Monday, March 11, at 9am in East Rudham.

Henry Bellingham MP for North West Norfolk welcomed the travelling post office.

Mr Bellingham said: “Although this is never going to be a substitute for a proper Post Office nevertheless, this is a very welcome move which will be greeted with relief and joy by residents in these different communities.

“Also, I very much hope that if demand for the travelling Post Office is as high as I expect it to be then I would hope the opening times can be extended.”

Time and locations of villages included in the travels.

Bircham – Bircham Social Club, Church Lane, Bircham PE31 6XS – Mondays 2.15pm – 3.15pm

Brancaster Staithe – will be served temporarily where it will stop at the Village Hall, Main Road, Brancaster Staithe PE31 8BY on Tuesdays between 12.30pm – 1.30pm and Wednesdays 11.45am – 12.45pm.

East Rudham – The Green, East Rudham PE31 8QZ – Mondays 9am – 10am, Tuesdays 8am – 10am, Wednesdays 3.15pm – 6pm, Thursdays 8am – 10am.

Harpley – Rose & Crown Pub Car Park, Nethergate Street PE31 6UB – Mondays 10.45am – 11.45am

Hillington – Ffolkes Arms Hotel, Lynn Road, Hillington PE31 6BJ – Mondays 12.30pm – 1.30pm, Tuesdays 4pm – 5pm

Ingoldisthorpe – Hill Road, Ingoldisthorpe PE31 6NZ – Thursdays 1.15pm – 2.15pm

Sedgeford – Sedgeford Village Hall, Jarvie Close, Sedgeford PE36 5NG – Tuesdays 10.45am – 11.45am.

Snettisham – 13 Old Church Road, Snettisham PE31 7LX – Thursdays 10.45am – 12.45pm.

Thornham – Thornham Village Hall, High Street, Thornham PE36 6LX – Tuesdays 2.15pm – 3.15pm.

West Newton – West Newton Village Hall, West Newton PE31 6AT – Mondays 4pm – 5pm, Wednesdays 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

Lotus boss banned from roads after he was caught drink-driving

Lotus boss Uday Senapati has been banned from the roads for drink-driving. Picture: Lotus.

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists