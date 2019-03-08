Post office on wheels to serve 10 rural communities in west Norfolk

Rural communities across west Norfolk will be visited by a mobile post office.

10 key villages from Bircham to West Newton will be served by the post office on wheels, on a weekly basis beginning on Monday, March 11, at 9am in East Rudham.

Henry Bellingham MP for North West Norfolk welcomed the travelling post office.

Mr Bellingham said: “Although this is never going to be a substitute for a proper Post Office nevertheless, this is a very welcome move which will be greeted with relief and joy by residents in these different communities.

“Also, I very much hope that if demand for the travelling Post Office is as high as I expect it to be then I would hope the opening times can be extended.”

Time and locations of villages included in the travels.

Bircham – Bircham Social Club, Church Lane, Bircham PE31 6XS – Mondays 2.15pm – 3.15pm

Brancaster Staithe – will be served temporarily where it will stop at the Village Hall, Main Road, Brancaster Staithe PE31 8BY on Tuesdays between 12.30pm – 1.30pm and Wednesdays 11.45am – 12.45pm.

East Rudham – The Green, East Rudham PE31 8QZ – Mondays 9am – 10am, Tuesdays 8am – 10am, Wednesdays 3.15pm – 6pm, Thursdays 8am – 10am.

Harpley – Rose & Crown Pub Car Park, Nethergate Street PE31 6UB – Mondays 10.45am – 11.45am

Hillington – Ffolkes Arms Hotel, Lynn Road, Hillington PE31 6BJ – Mondays 12.30pm – 1.30pm, Tuesdays 4pm – 5pm

Ingoldisthorpe – Hill Road, Ingoldisthorpe PE31 6NZ – Thursdays 1.15pm – 2.15pm

Sedgeford – Sedgeford Village Hall, Jarvie Close, Sedgeford PE36 5NG – Tuesdays 10.45am – 11.45am.

Snettisham – 13 Old Church Road, Snettisham PE31 7LX – Thursdays 10.45am – 12.45pm.

Thornham – Thornham Village Hall, High Street, Thornham PE36 6LX – Tuesdays 2.15pm – 3.15pm.

West Newton – West Newton Village Hall, West Newton PE31 6AT – Mondays 4pm – 5pm, Wednesdays 1.30pm – 2.30pm