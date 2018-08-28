Search

Burglars force open back door to steal mobile phones and jewellery

PUBLISHED: 14:13 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:13 06 December 2018

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Weeting, near Brandon. Picture: Ian Burt.

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Weeting, near Brandon. Picture: Ian Burt.

Two mobile phones, cash and jewellery were stolen from a house in Weeting, near Brandon after burglars forced open a back door.

Norfolk Police are appealing for any information about the incident following the burglary in the village.

Between 7am and 5.50pm on Tuesday, December 4, burglars broke into a house in Fengate Drove by forcing open a rear door.

They stole two mobile phones, a Sony Xperia and Samsung A5, cash, jewellery and packets of cigarettes.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area between the times stated.”

The added that witnesses should contact Detective Constable Debbie Johnston at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you have a story in Thetford, Brandon or Watton? Email the information to conor.matchett@archant.co.uk.

