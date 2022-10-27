Your Money Matters: Why putting your phone down can save you money

We are never far away from our phones these days. Across all age ranges, and at all times of the day, that 2.5 x 4 inch piece of technology is in our hand, on our desk, alongside us at the dinner table, and even next to the bed.

We rarely “unplug” and we are so attached to our phones that we can get quite anxious when we see it running out of battery, when we don’t have our charger to hand.

This reliance and constant accessibility to our phones, and the increasing use of technology within them, means that it is easier than ever to spend money - which might not be helping us in the current financial climate.

It’s a long time since we reached for our cheque books, but we no longer need to have cash in our hand to make purchases.

Even plastic debit and credit cards are becoming redundant as you can get a virtual copy on your phone.

Forgot your pin number? No worries, you can access it on your banking app!

Require an extension to your overdraft or see a car you want to buy with a loan? Easy - apply on your phone and have money available to you in minutes!

Share-trading and cryptocurrency platforms are all available in App form on your phone - wherever you are, provided you have a good enough signal, you can move money jump right in, and take risk without a second thought.

If you read a “top investment tip” on social media while you’re on the bus, you can have bought your own holding before you reach Castle Meadow - without any real research, or time to think.

Betting and gaming companies and the National Lottery enable us to gamble wherever we are - with the dream of winning big while we are sitting in the car waiting for the children to come out of their evening sports clubs etc.

The temptation to shop follows us round too - notifications pop up from our favourite stores, with offers direct to our home screen.

Our email inboxes are full of subtle, and not so subtle marketing, and even our text messages give us a friendly opportunity to book theatre or gig tickets, or remind us to log on to the pre-sale-sale for earlybird bargains.

Technology is great and, yes, I use it myself both personally and for my business transactions and marketing, but if we aren’t careful, or mindful of our finances, we can easily get carried away because it is taking our thinking and processing time away from us.

Time that we would previously have had while the shops or the banks were closed. Time that we would have had to consider whether the spending or the 'investment' was affordable.

If you’re finding the temptation to spend from your phone too much, consider the following:

Unsubscribe from store and ticket agency emails and texts.

Arrange with your bank to take your card details off your app.

Delete any gambling or gaming apps.

Remove notifications from shopping apps.

And, if you’re able to go cold turkey, put your phone away for large chunks of the day, so that you simply don’t have the temptation to hand.

Advancements in technology are great - when we use them to our benefit. But we do need to self regulate at times.

For more from Norfolk-based financial expert Kim Uzzell head to mymoneymovement.co.uk or follow her on Instagram @kimuzzellmoneycoach.









YOUR MONEY MATTERS

If you are looking for financial help and advice, here are some of the resources you can turn to locally.

Norfolk Citizens Advice

Offers free, confidential and impartial advice on debt, benefits and money issues.

0800 1448 848

ncab.org.uk

Money Support Service

Norfolk County Council service for those needing help with budgeting.

01603 223392 (option 4)

norfolk.gov.uk

Community Action Norfolk

Charity offering help including warm homes and collective oil buying scheme.

01362 698216

communityactionnorfolk.org.uk

Norfolk Community Foundation

Charity that runs schemes including nourishing Norfolk and community shops.

01603 623958

norfolkfoundation.com

Norfolk Assistance Scheme (NAS)

Helps people who are in financial hardship and cannot pay their living costs.

0344 8008020

norfolk.gov.uk

The Trussell Trust

Free 'Help through Hardship' helpline and foodbank search tool.

0808 208 2138

trusselltrust.org