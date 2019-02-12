Almost 75pc of young people say they can’t go to the toilet without their phone

Do you use your phone on the toilet? Photo: Getty Images Archant

The vast majority of young people have admitted that they can’t go to the toilet without taking their mobile phone with them, a study has revealed.

According to research by a mobile phone insurance company 73pc of people aged 25 to 30 admitted they can’t do without their mobile in the bathroom, with men being the worst culprits.

And almost half (48pc) of people spend more time on their phones than they do playing sports or exercising in a typical week.

According to the study by Loveit Coverit, a fifth of relationships are marred by bickering over smart phone use, and a quarter of men have delayed sex in order to use their phones.

42pc say they spend more times on their phones than they do having sex.

Corinne Sweet, writer and psychologist, said: “It’s clear that many of us are glued to our gadgets in an almost addictive way these days.

“Whilst our phones are an essential part of life, our unthinking dependency on them is actually getting in the way of being intimate, including even having sex.

“The problem is that incessant phone use, and abuse, interferes with the communication flow. It can also erode trust, honesty and closeness between partners, friends and family. Taking a phone-break, especially in the bedroom (alone or with someone special) is definitely important for both our mental health and well-being.”