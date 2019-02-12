Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Almost 75pc of young people say they can’t go to the toilet without their phone

PUBLISHED: 14:34 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 07 March 2019

Do you use your phone on the toilet? Photo: Getty Images

Do you use your phone on the toilet? Photo: Getty Images

Archant

The vast majority of young people have admitted that they can’t go to the toilet without taking their mobile phone with them, a study has revealed.

According to research by a mobile phone insurance company 73pc of people aged 25 to 30 admitted they can’t do without their mobile in the bathroom, with men being the worst culprits.

And almost half (48pc) of people spend more time on their phones than they do playing sports or exercising in a typical week.

According to the study by Loveit Coverit, a fifth of relationships are marred by bickering over smart phone use, and a quarter of men have delayed sex in order to use their phones.

42pc say they spend more times on their phones than they do having sex.

Corinne Sweet, writer and psychologist, said: “It’s clear that many of us are glued to our gadgets in an almost addictive way these days.

“Whilst our phones are an essential part of life, our unthinking dependency on them is actually getting in the way of being intimate, including even having sex.

“The problem is that incessant phone use, and abuse, interferes with the communication flow. It can also erode trust, honesty and closeness between partners, friends and family. Taking a phone-break, especially in the bedroom (alone or with someone special) is definitely important for both our mental health and well-being.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

4,000 new homes and two new schools recommended for approval

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Volunteers catch 275 speeding drivers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 275 drivers in February. Picture: Matthew Usher

‘Sweet and loving’ cat with a tough past overlooked at rescue centre while others find homes

Braveheart the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

TEAM NEWS: Triple injury boost for Canaries ahead of Swansea City test

Todd Cantwell has trained this week after a quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chapelfield restaurant earmarked for closure

Giraffe in Norwich has been earmarked for closure; Photo: Simon Finlay

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists