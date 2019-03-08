Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Firefighters respond to suspected ammonia leak at industrial unit

PUBLISHED: 09:16 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 17 July 2019

Firefighters were called to Mobbs Way in Oulton following a reported hazardous materials incident. Picture: Google Images

Firefighters were called to Mobbs Way in Oulton following a reported hazardous materials incident. Picture: Google Images

Archant

An industrial building had to be evacuated following a suspected ammonia leak.

A number of fire crews from across Suffolk were alerted to reports of a 'hazardous materials' incident at an industrial unit at Mobbs Way in Oulton.

Firefighters were called out at 7.48am on Wednesday, July 17 with 11 fire crews initially alerted, but six crews were stood down.

Five crews attended the scene with the incident "isolated" at 8.30am, according to a brigade spokesman.

The spokesman said: "Five crews remain on scene.

"One of the rooms at an industrial building at Mobbs Way in Oulton had to be evacuated following a suspected ammonia leak, which is now all isolated and in hand."

Check back on this website for updates.

Most Read

Elderly woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

Man, 81, to appear in court charged with murder of wife at care home

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Builders find surprise message hidden in floor of 150-year-old Norfolk building

A note was found inside a packet of cigarettes that had been hidden under the floor. Picture: Richard Lines

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Elderly woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Is this in the public interest? Man who attempted suicide in hospital car park is taken to court

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Man, 81, to appear in court charged with murder of wife at care home

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

New venue ideal for vintage machinery show

Starting Handle Club summer show. Pictures: Heritage Snapper

Delays expected as abnormal loads escorted through Great Yarmouth

File picture of abnormal load passing through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists