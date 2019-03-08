Firefighters respond to suspected ammonia leak at industrial unit

An industrial building had to be evacuated following a suspected ammonia leak.

A number of fire crews from across Suffolk were alerted to reports of a 'hazardous materials' incident at an industrial unit at Mobbs Way in Oulton.

Firefighters were called out at 7.48am on Wednesday, July 17 with 11 fire crews initially alerted, but six crews were stood down.

Five crews attended the scene with the incident "isolated" at 8.30am, according to a brigade spokesman.

The spokesman said: "Five crews remain on scene.

"One of the rooms at an industrial building at Mobbs Way in Oulton had to be evacuated following a suspected ammonia leak, which is now all isolated and in hand."

