Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

PUBLISHED: 11:55 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 30 March 2020

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

A teenager has been taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a road collision.

A man in his late teens was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries following a serious collision in Terrington St Clements on Sunday, March 29 at around 9pm.

A blue Volkswagen Polo driving in the direction of Hay Green collided with a verge on Moat Road and rolled, before stopping in the centre of the road.

Fire crews from King’s Lynn, West Walton and Terrington attended reports of a road traffic collision.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the manner of driving prior to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Tim Aldham at the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on Timothy.Aldham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or on 101 quoting incident number 352 of yesterday’s date (29 March 2020).

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

