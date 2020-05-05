NHS workers depicted as superheroes by Norwich comic book illustrator

NHS superheroes illustrated by Norwich comic book artist MJ Hiblen. Picture: MJ Hiblen

If physical threats from outer space were to threaten humanity, the likes of Superman and the Avengers are the sort of people you hope would step up and save us all.

NHS superheroes illustrated by Norwich comic book artist MJ Hiblen. Picture: MJ Hiblen

But when it’s a deadly global pandemic threatening our way of life, we won’t be saved by Iron Man’s technology or the Hulk’s strength – it’s our precious health workers who become the real superheroes.

To reflect that idea, an illustrator from Norwich has produced a series of drawings depicting NHS workers and other health service staff in comic book style.

Freelance artist MJ Hiblen usually does commissioned work, with “around five per cent of my clients in the London area and the rest in the US”.

But after seeing what health workers from all around the world are going through while caring for others during the coronavirus crisis, he decided to demonstrate his support for them in his own way.

NHS superheroes illustrated by Norwich comic book artist MJ Hiblen. Picture: MJ Hiblen

Using only his ordinary tablet and extraordinary talent, he has now drawn more than a dozen “edgy” images depicting care staff fighting the virus in the style of images that would appear in a comic book.

Mr Hiblen said: “It was a response to knowing some health workers and seeing just how much work they’re putting in.

“There’s a lot of artwork out there already but it’s all quite flowery and I think some people were getting a bit frustrated, so I though I would do something with a bit of an edge to it.”

NHS superheroes illustrated by Norwich comic book artist MJ Hiblen. Picture: MJ Hiblen

Having posted the images on his Instagram account, followed by 235,000 people, he has received messages from all around the world including from healthcare workers who have thanked him for his gesture.

“I’m glad that I’ve been able to put a smile on some people’s faces.

“I’ve had messages from some places saying they’ve printed them off and stuck them up in their ICU, which is humbling.”

Mr Hiblen has received worldwide praise from people all over the world before – past illustrations of comic characters created by the likes of Marvel and DC have been shared by the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, among others.

“It’s always nice to receive kind messages like that.

“But the most important work I do is the stuff that keeps the lights on.”