Mixed use investment in historic rows set for auction

A shop with a three bedroom flat above it at 21 and 21A Broad Row, Great Yarmouth is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Archant

A shop with a three bedroom flat above it could be sold at an online auction next week.

People have the chance to own a “mixed use investment” situated among a historic row of shops in a coastal town centre.

The shop with a “spacious” three bedroom flat above it, on Broad Row in Great Yarmouth, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction next Wednesday, July 22, with a guide price of £80,000 to £100,000 plus fees.

With Broad Row situated in a historic area of Great Yarmouth, it is one of the only two remaining complete rows, with the property to be auctioned off based at 21 and 21A Broad Row.

The property description from the auctioneers states: “Mixed use investment: shop with spacious three bedroom flat over it - previously let producing £10,400 per annum.

“An attractive Grade ll listed, three storey mixed use property with ground floor retail space and a three bedroom maisonette on the upper two floors.

“The shop was let previously at £416.67 pcm (£5,000 pa).

“The apartment is let on an assured shorthold basis producing £450pcm (£5,400 pa).

“The premises are located at the heart of the town, a short walk from the Market Place and close to a wide range of independent and national retailers. “Public car parks are also available nearby.”