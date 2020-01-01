Burglar jailed after stealing and damaging Mercedes and BMW

Mitchell Devonshire. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Archant

A burglar who stole a Mercedes and a BMW before damaging them beyond repair has been jailed for five years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mitchell Devonshire, 27, from Harlow, Essex, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, February 25, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and theft.

He was convicted alongside co-defendant Cieran Brytz, 31, from Harlow, following the incident in Beccles, as well as a later incident from a St Olaves home.

At around 1am on August 7, 2019, the pair entered a home on Petit Couronne Way, in Beccles, and stole keys to a BMW X6 and a Mercedes, before leaving the scene.

You may also want to watch:

At around 2am, Devonshire entered a home in Priory Road, St Olaves, and stole a laptop, jewellery and stationary.

He also admitted entering a neighbouring home with the intention of stealing.

A neighbour's CCTV footage captured the duo returning to the Beccles home at around 2.20am, when both vehicles were stolen.

The cars, thought to be worth in the region of £39,000, were later found damaged beyond repair in the Essex and Thames Valley area.

Devonshire was jailed for five years, while Brytz is due to be sentenced at a later date.