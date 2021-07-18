Published: 4:43 PM July 18, 2021 Updated: 7:14 PM July 18, 2021

Brian Garrod was last seen in Martham at 11.30am on Sunday (July 18). - Credit: Norfolk Police

An 80-year-old man who was reported missing from his home in Great Yarmouth has been found.

Brian Garrod was last seen in the village of Martham near to Great Yarmouth at 11.30am on Sunday (July 18).

An appeal was launched by police for information about his whereabouts due to concerns about his welfare.

But police have since confirmed Mr Garrod was found in the Martham area at about 5.30pm on Sunday (July 18) following searches and enquiries.

The media have been thanked for their help in sharing the appeal.



