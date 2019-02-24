Woman who caused concern after leaving hospital identified following appeal
24 February, 2019 - 07:25
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Police have thanked the public for helping to trace a woman who caused concern after leaving a Norfolk hospital.
Officers were called to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital shortly after 5am on Saturday, February 23, following concerns for the woman’s safety.
She attended the hospital at about 10pm on Friday seeking assistance, but left prior to further medical checks.
Following a public appeal by Norfolk police, the woman was identified.
A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this appeal.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.