Missing woman found safe and well

Joanna Leeds who went missing but has been found safe by police. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A woman who was reported missing has been found safe and well.

Norfolk police put out an appeal after Joanna Leeds, 46, was last seen at an address in Cotmans Fields, Norwich, at 2.45pm on Saturday, January 4.

Inspector Chris Tomkins, from Norfolk Police, said the 46-year-old was discovered safe and well on the evening of January 4.