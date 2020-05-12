Search

Missing woman ‘located in Bury St Edmunds’

PUBLISHED: 09:56 12 May 2020

Elizabeth Laybourne, who went missing from her home in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft has been located in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 61-year-old woman, who was reported missing over the weekend, has been located.

Elizabeth Laybourne had last been seen at her home in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft at 4.30pm on Saturday, May 9, when police issued an appeal for help in tracing her amid concerns for her welfare.

She had last been seen wearing glasses and a blue maxi dress with flowers on when she left Carlton Colville in an orange Seat car with “no clear direction of travel,” according to police.

On Tuesday, May 12 police said that Elizabeth had been located.

The police spokesman said: “Police can confirm that a missing 61-year-old female from Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft has been located.

“Elizabeth Laybourne was last seen at her home address on May 9.

“She was located in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday morning (May 10).”

Police thanked the public and media for their help with the appeal.

