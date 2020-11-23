Appeal to thank RNLI crews who searched for surfer tops £10,000

Published: 1:01 PM November 23, 2020 Updated: 7:21 AM November 25, 2020

A search for missing windsurfer Chris Bamfield has been called off Picture: Chris Bishop/Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Chris Bishop/Norfolk Constabulary

A fundraising appeal to thank the lifeboat crews who searched for a missing surfer has raised more than £10,000.

A tribute from colleagues at West Norfolk council, where Chris Bamfield was head of leisure and open space before he retired Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Hunstanton, Wells, Cromer and Skegness lifeboats joined the major sea and air search for Chris Bamfield.

Mr Bamfield, 65, was last seen launching his windsurfer near Hunstanton Sailing Club on the afternoon of Saturday, November 14.

RNLI crews searched through the night and resumed the following day, when they were joined by aircraft from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

The search was stood down on the afternoon of Monday, November 16.

Missing surfer Chris Bamfield's wife Vanessa pays tribute to her rock and hero Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Mr Bamfield’s family launched an appeal on the GoFundMe platform to thank the lifeboat crews.

“The effort and dedication shown by the emergency services in their effort to bring him home have left us all truly humbled,” they said. “To show our appreciation as a family, we would like to contribute to the RNLI in his name, and we know he would appreciate anyone else, able and willing to do so, to do the same.”

Today the appeal total broke the £10,000 barrier after almost 450 people donated.

Many people donating paid tribute to Mr Bamfield, who was West Norfolk council’s head of leisure before he retired last year.

Tributes have been left near the spot on Hunstanton promenade where missing surfer Chris Bamfield was last seen Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Simon Brown said: “Chris, with all of your input and hard work, you have left your mark on the town of Kings Lynn. Over the years you worked tirelessly with Festival Too and Fawkes in the walks, shaking the money box to help finance these events. Now we shake this box to raise as much money as possible for this great cause, I will miss you about the golf course, our thoughts are with your family at such a sad time.”

Debbie Gates added: “Thank you to the RNLI for all your efforts in trying to find Chris. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. We shared many tears of laughter over the years, and now they are tears of loss, but we will treasure our memories of happier times with a much loved colleague who worked tirelessly for west Norfolk for nearly 30 years.”

Tess Wright posted: “I appreciated your friendly and helpful spirit. So sorry you and Vanessa didn’t have more time to enjoy your retirement.”

Tributes have also been left on the seafront at Hunstanton.