Concerns for missing 13-year-old from Norfolk village

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a teenager who has been reported missing from the Mattishall area.

Police are appealing for help to trace 13-year-old Saphire Gooderham who was last seen on Friday, September 2, and heard to leave her home address in Mattishall at about 6.30am on Saturday (September 3).

She was later reported missing the same day at 8.15pm.

Saphire is white, of slim build with dark brown shoulder length hair, with piercings on both her ears and nose.

She is about 4ft 8in tall and is believed to be wearing a black hoodie with 'Not a People Person' on the front, carrying a grey rucksack with brown bottom and floral design.

Saphire was also wearing white trainers with pastel colours on them.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Saphire or knows of her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 and quote incident number 496 of September 3.