Missing teenager ‘located in Scotland’
PUBLISHED: 13:22 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 24 April 2020
Suffolk Police
A 16-year-old boy, who was reported as missing, has been located in Scotland.
Jamie Holwell had last been seen in the Evergreen Road area of Lowestoft on Thursday, April 23, when police issued an appeal for help in tracing the teenager amid concerns for his welfare.
He had last been seen wearing glasses, combat trousers, Converse trainers, a black t-shirt and a black baseball cap and was carrying a black rucksack at the time.
On Friday, April 24 police said that Jamie had been located.
The police spokesman said: “Jamie Holwell was reported as missing yesterday (Thursday, April 23) but was located in Scotland in the early hours of this morning (Friday, April 24).”
Officers thanked the media and the public for their help.
