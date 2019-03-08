Missing teenage girl rescued after becoming trapped in brambles

Stock photo of Hemsby lifeboat. Photo: Nick Butcher ©archant2015

Rescue services found a teenage girl who had been reported missing from Winterton tangled in brambles.

It happened last night (Friday) when Hemsby Lifeboat was called at 11.09pm.

The crew were asked to search for the girl along the coastline between Hemsby and Horsey Corner, while Winterton Coastguard and Gorleston Coastguard searched on foot.

The girl was eventually found at Winterton Valley, where she had slipped down the bank and become tangled in brambles.

Once she was freed, she was handed over to an ambulance crew for further care.