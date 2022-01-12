Missing teen from Yorkshire could be in Norfolk

It is believed Sky may have travelled by public transport to the south of England or Norfolk. - Credit: South Yorkshire Police

A 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Doncaster could be in Norfolk.

Sky was last seen in the Dunscroft area at around 5:30pm on Tuesday, January 11.

She is white and described as slim, 5ft 2in tall, and with blue coloured hair in a block fringe style.

Sky was last seen wearing a black and purple coloured puffer jacker and black leggings.

It is believed Sky may have travelled by public transport to the south of England or Norfolk.

Can you help our colleagues in South Yorkshire find Sky? She's missing and they believe she may be in Norfolk. https://t.co/u6k6DATjKw — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 12, 2022

If you see her, or know where she is staying, call 101 quoting incident 762 of Tuesday, 11 January.