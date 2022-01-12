News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Missing teen from Yorkshire could be in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:06 PM January 12, 2022
It is believed Sky may have travelled by public transport to the south of England or Norfolk. 

A 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Doncaster could be in Norfolk.  

Sky was last seen in the Dunscroft area at around 5:30pm on Tuesday, January 11. 

She is white and described as slim, 5ft 2in tall, and with blue coloured hair in a block fringe style.  

Sky was last seen wearing a black and purple coloured puffer jacker and black leggings.  

Norfolk police tweeted: “Can you help our colleagues in South Yorkshire find Sky? She's missing and they believe she may be in Norfolk.” 

If you see her, or know where she is staying, call 101 quoting incident 762 of Tuesday, 11 January.   

