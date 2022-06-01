Teenage girl who has been missing since April could be in Norfolk

Hannah Selby, 15, who is currently missing. - Credit: Leicestershire Police

A missing teenage girl who has not been seen since April could be in Norfolk.

Hannah Selby, from Leicester, was last seen at 5.30am on Sunday, April 24, in the area of Wigston Lane in the city.

Now police are widening their search to Norfolk.

When she was last seen, the 15-year-old was wearing blue ripped jeans, a black Billie Eilish t-shirt and a black bomber jacker.

She is 5ft 7ins tall and has very long hair - which is half red and half brown.

Anyone who sees her or has information about where she is, should call 101 and ask for Leicestershire Police, quoting incident number 120 of April 24.