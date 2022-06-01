News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Teenage girl who has been missing since April could be in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:30 AM June 1, 2022
Updated: 11:59 AM June 1, 2022
Hannah Selby, 15, who is currently missing.

Hannah Selby, 15, who is currently missing. - Credit: Leicestershire Police

A missing teenage girl who has not been seen since April could be in Norfolk.

Hannah Selby, from Leicester, was last seen at 5.30am on Sunday, April 24, in the area of Wigston Lane in the city.

Now police are widening their search to Norfolk.

When she was last seen, the 15-year-old was wearing blue ripped jeans, a black Billie Eilish t-shirt and a black bomber jacker.

She is 5ft 7ins tall and has very long hair - which is half red and half brown.

Anyone who sees her or has information about where she is, should call 101 and ask for Leicestershire Police, quoting incident number 120 of April 24.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Harry and Mark Coleman with amber they found in north Norfolkl

Family finds 'biggest piece of amber in years' on north Norfolk coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Megan and Jordan

Investigations | Exclusive

'My wedding planner cancelled on me six days before my big day'

Joel Adams

person
Fishing Tackle 2 Go, in Watton, is Colin and Nina Dance and their son Tom Moretti (right).

New one-stop fishing shop to open in Norfolk town

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Two injured in 'significant' house fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon